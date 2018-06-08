Jeff Goldblum's wife Emilie Livingston has revealed the couple had therapy before deciding to get married.
Jeff Goldblum and his wife had therapy before deciding to get married.
The 'Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom' actor tied the knot with Emilie Livingston in 2014 after several years of dating and the 35-year-old beauty has revealed they had many discussions about their future before deciding to take the plunge.
And the dancer admitted it was ''scary'' when she first laid bare her desire to settle down with the 65-year-old star, who was previously married to Patricia Gaul and Geena Davis.
She wrote on Instagram: ''Loved and appreciated! @jeffgoldblum always makes me feel loved- from the first day we met!
''At first I wondered if this feeling could be true because I hadn't experienced such innocent, passionate, tender, honest love before so quickly.
''Some people like to play games and play hard to get but we were just honest and aware from day one and took our relationship day by day until I had to express my feelings of wanting a family with HIM and to share the rest of my life with his beautiful soul!
''That was a scary day, opening myself up completely, knowing he might not want kids or to marry again. And we just kept talking about it together and with our therapist until we decided that it was the right thing to do!''
Emilie - who has sons Charlie, two, and River, 11 months, with Jeff - closed her post by advising other women to always be ''honest'' with themselves and their partner about their relationship, no matter how ''uncomfortable'' the discussion.
She wrote: ''Ladies stay true to yourself, have fun but when it stops being fun be honest with yourself and your mate and be open to discussions that may be uncomfortable at first but worth releasing in a calm and safe environment!!! I love this man with ALL of my heart! Thank you universe (sic)''
'The Now Now' will be released on June 29th, and two new teaser tracks have appeared - 'Humility' and 'Lake Zurich'.
At the end of its near month-long festival, Brighton was lucky enough to play host to two extremely good acts: welcoming both Ezra Furman and Du...
65 year old Goldblum has signed a deal with Decca to release a jazz piano album by the end of the year.
Gorillaz blend their animation with real-life action starring Jack Black in their latest video, 'Humility' featuring George Benson.
This year's best dressed stars at the Catholic-themed Met Gala.
Donald Glover aka Childish Gambino has stunned the world with his latest video 'This Is America' which blends comedy and dance with flippant violence.
The dinosaurs are under threat in the sequel to 2015’s 'Jurassic World', which reunites Bryce...
The most riotously enjoyable Marvel movie yet, this action epic benefits hugely from the decision...
Imagine a world without dogs. It hardly bears thinking about, but in this dystopian look...
With his friends and his hammer, Thor is virtually unbeatable by any creature in the...
Two decades is a long time to wait for a sequel, especially one starring much...
Everyone knows the tale of David Levinson and Captain Steven Hiller, the two men at...
Despite a superior cast and terrific-looking production values, this mystery romp is a misfire on...
While preparing to film 'The Grand Budapest Hotel', director Wes Anderson and company scouted for...
When a priceless painting is stolen with the presumable intention of being sold to fund...
Charlie Mortdecai may be rude, arrogant and distinctly unlikeable, but he's also a terribly rich...