Jeff Goldblum has been cast in the 'Jurassic World' sequel.

The 64-year-old actor, who co-starred in 'Jurassic Park' and 'The Lost World: Jurassic Park', is set to return to the money-spinning movie franchise and will appear alongside the likes of Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard when the film hits cinema screens in 2018.

Justice Smith, James Cromwell and Toby Jones will all also appear in the new movie, which has already been written by Colin Trevorrow, who directed 'Jurassic World'.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Jeff will return to the role of Dr. Ian Malcolm, the mathematician who survived the original 'Jurassic Park' movie and its sequel.

Meanwhile, director Juan Antonio Bayona recently teased that the upcoming sequel will be ''darker'' than the previous movie.

Asked if the film will have a political subtext, he shared: ''Yeah, you're right. I think there's a lot of that in the new 'Jurassic'. I think there's a lot of possessiveness towards our creations. I think it's very interesting where the new movie is heading.

''It's so different from the other films, it talks a lot about the moment we live in right now. It's darker ... but at the same time, it's going to be a lot of fun. It's a blockbuster, you have Chris Pratt, it's a great adventure, but it's very interesting the way the film is darker than the other ones.''

The director's previous film credits include 'The Orphanage' and 'A Monster Calls', but he insisted the 'Jurassic World' sequel will be ''very different'' from those movies.

Juan said: '''Jurassic' is going to be very different from 'A Monster Calls' or 'The Orphanage,' but they called me because they loved 'The Orphanage' and 'The Impossible' and they wanted me to be leading the new 'Jurassic'.

''I think you're going to find some stuff that will remind you of my movies.''