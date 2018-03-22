Hollywood veteran Jeff Goldblum has revealed he ''wildly'' appreciates becoming a father for the first time at the age of 62.
The Hollywood star - who has sons Charlie, two, and 11-month-old River with his wife Emilie Livingston - has insisted he doesn't have any regrets about waiting for so long to become a dad, saying he's ''perfectly'' happy with how his life has unfolded.
He explained: ''I feel right on schedule and I love our two boys.
''Everything seemed to happen perfectly. I appreciate it wildly.''
The 65-year-old actor married Emilie - who is his third wife - in 2014.
And despite the challenge of having to raise two young boys, the loved-up couple still find time for romance.
He told Us Weekly: ''It's challenging. But we're very focused.
''We do OK. We have nice people who help us and they allow us to go on a sweet date night here and there.''
Meanwhile, Jeff recently revealed that, in spite of his advancing years, he wants to collaborate with Migos.
The 'Jurassic Park' actor posted a picture on Instagram with Quavo from the American hip-hop group, and Jeff - who is a jazz pianist in the Mildred Snitzer Orchestra - subsequently admitted he would be ''thrilled'' to work with them.
The veteran star - who has also lent his voice to director Wes Anderson's new movie 'Isle of Dogs' - said: ''I loved meeting him! We were shopping and we started to talk and took some pictures together and I was very thrilled to meet him.
''Mhm. Oh my gosh, I'd be thrilled to do any, any little thing with him and them. Yeah that would be a lot of fun. It could go anywhere! That's a great idea.''
