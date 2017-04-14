Jeff Goldblum and Emilie Livingston have welcomed a baby boy.

The 34-year-old rhythmic gymnast gave birth to her and the 'Independence Day: Resurgence' star's second child, a son called River Joe Goldblum, last week and took to Instagram on Friday (14.04.17) to announce the happy news.

She wrote alongside a picture of Jeff, herself and their 21-month-old son Charlie Ocean with the new arrival: ''I can't believe it's been a week already! River Joe Goldblum was born 4/7/17 at 8:53am. Charlie Ocean is such a sweet and caring older brother. We couldn't be happier!!! Jeff is our rock and continues to be an exceptionally loving and passionate father! Love my boys!!! (sic)''

The pair confirmed they were expecting a boy back in February, just a month after they revealed they were set to add to their family.

Taking to Instagram, Emilie wrote: ''Round and round we go! I'm 15 weeks pregnant in this shot and I'm SO excited for our newest addition to the Goldblum family, arriving early April. #growingfamily and #love (sic).''

Jeff previously admitted he was like a ''teenager'' with a crush when he first laid eyes on his wife.

He said: ''I was immediately thrilled by her and walked over. The next couple of days I pursued her. I talked to my friends about her. I was like a teenager. She makes me and Charlie laugh. I like the way I make her laugh too. It's important to me, the way we make each other laugh.

''I never seriously considered [having children] until now. I'm at a different place now. I was enthusiastic to marry Emilie and try to have a baby. Charlie was born on Independence Day, July 4, while we were shooting 'Independence Day: Resurgence' in Albuquerque! My dad had a younger brother, my uncle Chuckie, whom he adored. 'Charlie' is a form of 'Chuckie'. My uncle was my exact height, looked like me. Chuckie died in his 20s as a pilot in World War II.''