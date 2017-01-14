Jeff Goldblum and Emilie Livingston are expecting their second child together.

The 64-year-old actor and his 34-year-old wife - who welcomed son Charlie Ocean Goldblum into the world in July 2015 - are set to expand their family in April.

Emilie shared a throwback picture of herself on Instagram and wrote: ''Round and round we go! I'm 15 weeks pregnant in this shot and I'm SO excited for our newest addition to the Goldblum family, arriving early April. #growingfamily and #love (sic).''

Emilie has since made her Instagram page private.

The couple tied the knot in November 2014 in front of their family and friends at the Chateau Marmont in Los Angeles.

A source close to the actor said of the big day: ''It was a night filled with love, music, and lots of laughs.''

And Jeff has previously admitted he was like a ''teenager'' with a crush when he first laid eyes on his Olympic gymnast wife.

He said: ''I was immediately thrilled by her and walked over. The next couple of days I pursued her. I talked to my friends about her.

''I was like a teenager. She makes me and Charlie laugh. I like the way I make her laugh too. It's important to me, the way we make each other laugh.''

The actor admitted he never considered having children until he met Emilie.

He said: ''I never seriously considered it until now. I'm at a different place now. I was enthusiastic to marry Emilie and try to have a baby.

''Charlie was born on Independence Day, July 4, while we were shooting 'Independence Day: Resurgence' in Albuquerque! My dad had a younger brother, my uncle Chuckie, whom he adored. 'Charlie' is a form of 'Chuckie'. My uncle was my exact height, looked like me. Chuckie died in his 20s as a pilot in World War II.''

Meanwhile, Jeff loves spending as much time as possible with his wife and their son.

He previously said: ''Charlie gets bathed every night at 6:20, the three of us together in the bathtub. It's just delightful.

''He goes to bed at the same time every night and takes his naps at the same time. He's been sleeping through the night since he was four months old.''