Jeff Goldblum thinks his current popularity is likely to be ''fleeting''.

The 65-year-old actor - who stars in 'Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom' - has developed a cult following on social media platforms over the last couple of years, thanks to his quirky posts - but Jeff doubts whether his popularity will last forever.

He explained: ''Whatever it is that's happened with my public reception, it's fleeting. The ups and downs of show business are fleeting. Life is fleeting.

''But this particular experience - where does it come from? I've done a couple movies that have been well-received and widely seen - the 'Thor' movie.

''And I remember a few years ago somebody said, 'You know there's this 'Jeff Goldblum's watching you poop' thing.' This does seem to be a moment for me, doesn't it?''

Jeff feels like he's benefited from working with the acclaimed moviemaker Wes Anderson, who directed 'The Grand Budapest Hotel' and 'Isle of Dogs'.

The Hollywood star also appreciates that social media has become an increasingly effective tool for promoting his movies and reaching new audiences.

He told Variety: ''There was 'The Grand Budapest Hotel', 'Isle of Dogs' - my association with Wes Anderson didn't hurt as far as the cognoscenti goes.

''And now when I do press - there's lots of content needed for our communicative infrastructure these days - people will ask me to do things like, 'Hey, Jeff, do all the parts in 'Jurassic Park'' and then those things make the rounds online. It's all cute, isn't it?''