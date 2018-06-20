Hollywood star Jeff Goldblum thinks his current popularity is likely to be ''fleeting''.
Jeff Goldblum thinks his current popularity is likely to be ''fleeting''.
The 65-year-old actor - who stars in 'Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom' - has developed a cult following on social media platforms over the last couple of years, thanks to his quirky posts - but Jeff doubts whether his popularity will last forever.
He explained: ''Whatever it is that's happened with my public reception, it's fleeting. The ups and downs of show business are fleeting. Life is fleeting.
''But this particular experience - where does it come from? I've done a couple movies that have been well-received and widely seen - the 'Thor' movie.
''And I remember a few years ago somebody said, 'You know there's this 'Jeff Goldblum's watching you poop' thing.' This does seem to be a moment for me, doesn't it?''
Jeff feels like he's benefited from working with the acclaimed moviemaker Wes Anderson, who directed 'The Grand Budapest Hotel' and 'Isle of Dogs'.
The Hollywood star also appreciates that social media has become an increasingly effective tool for promoting his movies and reaching new audiences.
He told Variety: ''There was 'The Grand Budapest Hotel', 'Isle of Dogs' - my association with Wes Anderson didn't hurt as far as the cognoscenti goes.
''And now when I do press - there's lots of content needed for our communicative infrastructure these days - people will ask me to do things like, 'Hey, Jeff, do all the parts in 'Jurassic Park'' and then those things make the rounds online. It's all cute, isn't it?''
At the end of its near month-long festival, Brighton was lucky enough to play host to two extremely good acts: welcoming both Ezra Furman and Du...
Gorillaz blend their animation with real-life action starring Jack Black in their latest video, 'Humility' featuring George Benson.
This year's best dressed stars at the Catholic-themed Met Gala.
Donald Glover aka Childish Gambino has stunned the world with his latest video 'This Is America' which blends comedy and dance with flippant violence.
The dinosaurs are under threat in the sequel to 2015’s 'Jurassic World', which reunites Bryce...
The most riotously enjoyable Marvel movie yet, this action epic benefits hugely from the decision...
Imagine a world without dogs. It hardly bears thinking about, but in this dystopian look...
With his friends and his hammer, Thor is virtually unbeatable by any creature in the...
Two decades is a long time to wait for a sequel, especially one starring much...
Everyone knows the tale of David Levinson and Captain Steven Hiller, the two men at...
Despite a superior cast and terrific-looking production values, this mystery romp is a misfire on...
While preparing to film 'The Grand Budapest Hotel', director Wes Anderson and company scouted for...
When a priceless painting is stolen with the presumable intention of being sold to fund...
Charlie Mortdecai may be rude, arrogant and distinctly unlikeable, but he's also a terribly rich...