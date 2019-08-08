Jeff Buckley's back catalogue is hitting streaming services for the 25th anniversary of 'Grace'.

Columbia/Legacy are digitally releasing more than 50 songs on August 23, the release date of the seminal 1994 LP, which features the late music legend's acclaimed version of Leonard Cohen's 'Hallelujah'.

Among the rarities is the long-awaited official release of 'Sky Blue Skin', one of the last demos recorded by Jeff at his final studio session in 1996.

As well as expanded releases of the LPs 'Grace' (Legacy Edition), 1998's 'Sketches for My Sweetheart the Drunk' and 2000's 'Mystery White Boy'.

Plus complete live recordings from Live At Wetlands, New York, NY 8/16/94, Live From Seattle, WA, May 7, 1995, Cabaret Metro, Chicago, IL, May 13, 1995, and Live at Columbia Records Radio Hour for the very first time.

Jeff's mother, Mary Guibert, hopes unleashing her son's vault will bring his music to generations to come.

She said: ''The music industry has made a couple of sea changes since Jeff departed the planet.

''I don't know if he foresaw even a glimpse of the current state of affairs.

''Since all we have of his true remains is what's in ''the vault'', I'm thrilled that we can finally fling open the doors of that vault and make as much as possible available to Jeff's fans: the old ones and the new ones, and the ones who have not yet been born.''

Fans will also be able to get their hands on a limited edition gold vinyl version of 'Grace', being sold at select stores across the UK, as well as brand new merchandise.

Jeff tragically died after drowning in the Mississippi River in Memphis in May 1997, aged just 30.

