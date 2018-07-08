Jeff Bridges gets embarrassed when he farts.

The 'Big Lebowski' actor insists there are few things that leave him red-faced but it can be awkward to express wind at the wrong time.

He said: ''The last time I was embarrassed was... I can't think of anything.

''I guess farting can be embarrassing at different times.''

The 68-year-old actor is in tune with his emotions and isn't afraid to shed a tear on occasion.

He admitted: ''The last time I cried was just a couple of days ago.

''I was talking to an old friend of mine, David Greenwald, we hadn't seen each other in a long time and we were reminiscing and I found myself just weeping.''

Away from acting, Jeff is in a band called The Abiders, and though he loves music, he regrets not being a more accomplished musician.

He said: ''My greatest regret is not learning to love practice.

''My mother got me piano lessons when I was a kid and I bitched about practising.

''Finally, she got so tired of it she said, 'You don't have to have piano lessons but you're going to be sorry.' She was right.''

The 'Crazy Heart' actor also had no formal training for his regular job.

He told MOJO magazine: ''My formal qualifications are just on-the-job training. I did spend a little time studying at Berghoff's studio in New York, but acting-wise, my father and my brother were my teachers. As music goes, like with acting, I've learned the most from being around great musicians.''

Jeff - who has three daughters, Isabelle, 36, Jessie, 35, and 32-year-old Haley with wife Susan - has a few ''vices'' but gets no better high than being sober.

He admitted: ''I dance with a few vices - booze, pot, those kind of things.

''I find sobriety to be the best high, if that's a vice. Maybe a de-vice.''