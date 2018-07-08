Jeff Bridges sometimes gets embarrassed when he farts.
Jeff Bridges gets embarrassed when he farts.
The 'Big Lebowski' actor insists there are few things that leave him red-faced but it can be awkward to express wind at the wrong time.
He said: ''The last time I was embarrassed was... I can't think of anything.
''I guess farting can be embarrassing at different times.''
The 68-year-old actor is in tune with his emotions and isn't afraid to shed a tear on occasion.
He admitted: ''The last time I cried was just a couple of days ago.
''I was talking to an old friend of mine, David Greenwald, we hadn't seen each other in a long time and we were reminiscing and I found myself just weeping.''
Away from acting, Jeff is in a band called The Abiders, and though he loves music, he regrets not being a more accomplished musician.
He said: ''My greatest regret is not learning to love practice.
''My mother got me piano lessons when I was a kid and I bitched about practising.
''Finally, she got so tired of it she said, 'You don't have to have piano lessons but you're going to be sorry.' She was right.''
The 'Crazy Heart' actor also had no formal training for his regular job.
He told MOJO magazine: ''My formal qualifications are just on-the-job training. I did spend a little time studying at Berghoff's studio in New York, but acting-wise, my father and my brother were my teachers. As music goes, like with acting, I've learned the most from being around great musicians.''
Jeff - who has three daughters, Isabelle, 36, Jessie, 35, and 32-year-old Haley with wife Susan - has a few ''vices'' but gets no better high than being sober.
He admitted: ''I dance with a few vices - booze, pot, those kind of things.
''I find sobriety to be the best high, if that's a vice. Maybe a de-vice.''
It was on this day (June 15th) in 1979 that Joy Division unveiled their iconic debut album 'Unknown Pleasures'.
The best Stephen King adaptations in film history.
Download Festival finally got the stunning weather it deserved, as over 100,000 fans descended with the likes of Guns N Roses, Ozzy Osbourne and...
Slaves sweat it out in the video for their latest single 'Cut And Run'; the first single from their forthcoming new release, the details of which are...
This year's winning shows were 'The Cursed Child' and 'The Band's Visit'.
Based on a genuinely moving true story, this film undercuts the realism by pushing its...
Two years ago, Kingsman: The Secret Service seemed to come out of nowhere, ruffling feathers...
Thomas is feeling disillusioned by the bright city lights of New York following his college...
For those who knew him, Gary Unwin (better known as Eggsy to his friends), was...
Sicario screenwriter Taylor Sheridan delivers another fiercely intelligent, engaging story that maintains high suspense while...
Hell or High Water is an American heist crime film which follows the journey of...
A Little Girl's Mother has high expectations of her daughter, given her own career success,...
Yet another teen sci-fi adventure, this movie may be sharply well-made but it struggles to...
Author Lois Lowry talks about her dystopian sci-fi book 'The Giver' in a featurette ahead...
The ingredients are all here, but this mash-up of Ghost with Men in Black is...
John Gregory is a Spook charged with ridding the country of witches, beasts and malevolent...
Nick Walker was a promising SWAT officer before getting brutally killed in a police raid....
More than thirty nine million people in the U.S. - one in four of them...