Jeff Bridges will receive the Board of Governors honour at the upcoming ASC Awards for Outstanding Achievement.

The 69-year-old actor has been selected by the American Society of Cinematographers (ASC) for the coveted accolade in recognition of his lengthy career and ''passion for creating artful imagery'' and will pick up the prize at the annual ceremony, which takes place on February 9 at Hollywood & Highland's Ray Dolby Ballroom.

ASC President Kees van Oostrum said: ''Jeff Bridges is an extraordinary talent on the screen, and also a remarkable person off screen.

''He is beloved by many for his achievements as an outstanding Oscar-winning actor.

''We at the ASC feel like Jeff is one of us, because he shares our passion for creating artful imagery through his still photography. We are incredibly honoured to present him with our Board of Governors Award.''

The honour - the only ASC Award not given to a cinematographer - is bestowed on individuals in the industry whose work has made significant and indelible contributions to cinema and it recognises filmmakers who have championed directors of photography and the visual art form.

The veteran actor previously won an Academy Award for 'Crazy Heart' and revealed nominations for his work on six other movies, 'The Last Picture Show', 'Thunderbolt and Lightfoot', 'Starman', 'True Grit', 'The Contender' and 'Hell or High Water'.

The announcement of the honour comes just a few weeks after Jeff picked up the Cecil B. DeMille Award at the Golden Globe awards.

When he accepted that accolade, the 'Big Lebowski' star referenced engineer and architect Buckminster Fuller, who he dubbed Bucky, and his use of trim tabs, ocean-going tankers with little rudders, using them as a metaphor for how all of humanity is connected.

He said: ''I think of myself as a trim tab and all of us are trim tabs. It may seem that we're not up to the take, but we are, man. we're alive! We can make a difference! We can turn this ship in the way we wanna go, man! Towards love, to creating a healthy planet for all of us.

''I want to thank the Hollywood Foreign Press Association for tagging me, and I want to tag you all. You're all trim tabs! Tag, you're it!''