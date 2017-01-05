Movie veteran Jeff Bridges will become the latest actor to cement his place in Hollywood when he is honoured with a hand and footprint ceremony on Friday (06Jan17).
The Oscar winner will be saluted outside the TCL Chinese Theatre, where some of Tinseltown's most famous stars have planted their hands and feet in wet cement.
His ceremony will take place a day after actress Viola Davis becomes the first celebrity of 2017 to unveil a star on the nearby Hollywood Walk of Fame.
Sicario screenwriter Taylor Sheridan delivers another fiercely intelligent, engaging story that maintains high suspense while...
Hell or High Water is an American heist crime film which follows the journey of...
A Little Girl's Mother has high expectations of her daughter, given her own career success,...
Yet another teen sci-fi adventure, this movie may be sharply well-made but it struggles to...
Author Lois Lowry talks about her dystopian sci-fi book 'The Giver' in a featurette ahead...
The ingredients are all here, but this mash-up of Ghost with Men in Black is...
John Gregory is a Spook charged with ridding the country of witches, beasts and malevolent...
Nick Walker was a promising SWAT officer before getting brutally killed in a police raid....
The Coen brothers return to the Charles Portis novel (rather than remaking the 1969 John...
It's fairly safe to say that most of the fans of this long-awaited sequel won't...
Sam Flynn's father disappeared when he was 2 years old, now 25 years on he...