Jeff Brazier has said it's an ''injustice'' that his ex-girlfriend Jade Goody is not here to see their two sons grow up.

The 38-year-old television presenter was left heartbroken when the former 'Big Brother' star tragically passed away in 2009 at the age of just 27 after losing her battle with cervical cancer.

On Friday evening (14.07.17), he shared a picture of their eldest boy Bobby, 14, on Twitter and said he wished Jade was here to share the ''immense pride'' he has filled him with.

He wrote alongside the photo: ''Look at this boy today. I can't experience immense pride & satisfaction without equally feeling an injustice that Mum isn't here to share (sic)''

Jeff recently said he's always reminded of his former partner - whom he dated from 2002 to 2004 - as Bobby and Freddie, 12, each share her key traits.

Asked if the boys are like their mother, he said: ''Hugely. Freddie has Jade's energy and vibrancy. He has the same impact on people when he goes into a room that Jade had.

''When Bobby's angry, he can resemble his mum. He doesn't take any crap - he has her powerful nature.''

Since coming to terms with his tragic loss, Jeff has written a book entitled 'The Grief Survival Guide: How to Navigate Loss and All That Comes With It', which is to be released later this month and aims to help others cope with losing a loved one.

Jade is never far from Jeff and his sons' thoughts and he previously revealed that they have a ''mummy day'' once a month in memory of Jade.

The professional life coach said previously: ''On the 15th of each month that's 'mummy day'. We can talk about her obviously at any time and we do, but the 15th of the month means we are particularly focused on it.

''We will release balloons or we'll write letters and post them, whether they think they are going to get there or not it doesn't matter, it's expressing. It's writing those memories down, those thoughts and those feelings and even if it's sad and something that you perceive as being negative, it's not hurting them. It's hurting them more not to talk about it than it is to actually put it down on paper and do something with it.''