Jean Paul Gaultier has outlined plans for the future of his couture line.

The 67-year-old designer has taken to Instagram to reveal the ''new concept'' for his line, saying he will invite a designer to ''interpret the codes of the House'' each season.

Gaultier - who also previously served as the creative director at French luxury house Hermes for womenswear - wrote on the photo-sharing platform: ''I have the pleasure to announce the new concept for my Haute Couture. Each season, I will invite a designer to interpret the codes of the House and I am doubly pleased that Chitose Abe of @sacaiofficial will be the first one! ⁠#JeanPaulGaultier #ChitoseAbe⁠ (sic)''

Gaultier previously announced his plans to retire via social media.

The iconic designer launched his business in 1982 and introduced his first couture collection in 1997, but revealed that his January 22 show, during Paris Fashion Week, would be his last.

Writing on Twitter alongside a video, he said: ''This show celebrating 50 years of my career will also be my last. But rest assured Haute Couture will continue with a new concept.''

In the clip, Gaultier explained that his final show was set to be ''quite a party''.

Speaking in French, he says: ''Hi! This is Jean Paul Gaultier. I invite you to celebrate my 50 years in fashion at the Théâtre du Châtelet on the 22nd of January. Coming?

''It's going to be quite a party with many of my friends and we're going to have fun until very very late. Now I am going to share something with you. This will be my last Haute Couture show. Be there! You can't miss this.''