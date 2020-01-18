Jean Paul Gaultier is retiring.

The legendary fashion designer launched his business in 1982 and introduced his first couture collection in 1997, but has now revealed that his next couture show - which is scheduled for January 22 during Paris Fashion Week - will be his last, as he's set to retire from the industry.

Writing on Twitter alongside a video, he said: ''This show celebrating 50 years of my career will also be my last. But rest assured Haute Couture will continue with a new concept.''

In the clip, Jean Paul, 67, explains that his final show will be ''quite a party'', and won't be something to ''miss''.

Speaking in French, he says: ''Hi! This is Jean Paul Gaultier. I invite you to celebrate my 50 years in fashion at the Théâtre du Châtelet on the 22nd of January. Coming?

''It's going to be quite a party with many of my friends and we're going to have fun until very very late. Now I am going to share something with you. This will be my last Haute Couture show. Be there! You can't miss this.''

The designer went on to clarify that although he is stepping down from the fashion industry, his business will continue to thrive without him at the helm.

He added: ''Stay tuned ... Gautier Paris will go on, the Haute Couture continues!''

But he played coy about his future plans, teasing: ''I have a new concept. I'll tell you all about it later ... all the little secrets ...''

Jean Paul closed the video by blowing kisses to the camera.

He said: ''To be continued. Bisous!''