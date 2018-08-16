Jean-Claude Van Damme's son has pleaded guilty to disorderly conduct for holding his roommate at knifepoint.

Nicholas Francois Van Varenberg appeared in court for a change of plea hearing on Wednesday (15.08.18) over the incident, which took place in September and saw him arrested by police in Phoenix on suspicion of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, unlawful imprisonment, marijuana possession and possession of drug paraphernalia.

The 22 year old will be sentenced on 3 October and authorities have indicated he will likely be put on probation as punishment.

It was reported at the time that Tempe police had carried out a welfare check after Nicholas left a trail of blood from an elevator he'd punched in his apartment building to his home.

Tempe Police Department's Ron Elcock explained following his arrest: ''There was a blood trail that led back to Nicolas' apartment where Tempe PD conducted a welfare check and spoke with Nicholas and roommate. After Tempe PD left, Nicholas confronted his roommate about answering the door for police.''

Officers got in touch with the unnamed roommate around 20 minutes later.

Elcock added: ''He advised Nicholas held him at knife point and refused to allow him to leave the apartment. A search warrant was executed where the knife, marijuana and drug paraphernalia were seized.''

Nicholas - the 'Kickboxer' actor's youngest son - was arrested and booked into Tempe City Jail, and was later released after posting a $10,000 bond.

He was also ordered to stay away from the apartment and find somewhere else to live while he waited for the case to be processed in court.