Jean-Claude Van Damme and Dolph Lundgren are to team up for a new film.

The 80s action stars - who have always played characters at war with each other on screen - have joined action film 'Black Water', where they will play characters which stand side by side with each other.

The script - penned by Chad Law - follows the story of a deep cover operative, played by Van Damme, who finds himself stuck in a CIA black site in a submarine.

Lundgren is expected to play a character which will help the operative get of the sticky situation he has found himself in.

The movie - which has yet to have a director attached to it - is expected to be released in 2018 at the earliest, whilst filming will begin sometime this year.

Richard Switzer of Dawn's Light is set to produce with Tyler Konney whilst Alexander Ferguson and Jason Cherubini have been named as executive producers, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Van Damme and Lundgren have a long film history together, having starred in 1992's 'Universal Soldier' and more recently in 'The Expendables 2'.

Elsewhere, Van Damme has just wrapped filming on 'Kickboxer Retaliation' - where he reprises his role as Muay Thai trainer Master Durand - and 'Kill'em All', which is said to be a mix between 'Die Hard' and 'The Usual Suspects'.

Meanwhile, Lundgren has been busy with action movies 'Dead Trigger' and 'Altitude' as well as a few television shows including 'Broken Sidewalk'. He also recently made an appearance in three episodes of US action crime series 'Arrow'.