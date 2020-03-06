Soul II Soul have become the fourth act to be honoured on the Music Walk of Fame in London.

The band were honoured for their four-decade spanning music career by being presented with a stone at the new monument in Camden - an area the group has become linked to thanks to their songs - at an unveiling on Friday (06.03.20).

The band's founder Jazzie B was present at the ceremony - attended by BANG Showbiz - who described himself as ''overwhelmed'' with the accolade.

Jazzie said: ''I'm really proud and slightly overwhelmed today, I thought it would be alright but it got really nostalgic and did bring back a lot of memories.''

The 57-year-old musician added: ''We always described our sound system like a vehicle that was going to take us to these different places so you're going to be tired of seeing my face because it ain't finished.''

Jazzie also paid a glowing tribute to his home city in his speech.

He stated: ''Forever, whatever, it will always be London for me. A happy face, a thumping bass, Camden I love you.''

Lee Bennett, founder of the Music Walk of Fame said: ''These Camden-based funky dreads created a sound that the world embraced. Many albums later, the band are still gigging thirty plus years later and those sounds still sound fresh.''

Soul II Soul are the latest musicians to be honoured at the site, following The Who in November 2019 as well as Madness on Monday (02.03.20) and the late Amy Winehouse on Wednesday (04.03.20).

Over the course of each year, up to 20 stones will be laid at the monument recognising a variety of artists and executives.