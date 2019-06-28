Jayma Mays and Erinn Hayes are set to star in the set to star in the 'Bill & Ted Face the Music' this summer.
'Bill & Ted Face the Music' has added Jayma Mays and Erinn Hayes to its cast.
The 'Glee' actress and the 'Kevin Can Wait' star are set to star in the third instalment of the fantasy teen comedy this summer - with Jayma, 39, portraying Ted's wife, Princess Elizabeth while Hayes, 43 will be Princess Joanna, Bill's wife.
Alex Winter and Keanu Reeves will portray their respective titular alter-egos Bill S. Preston, Esq. and Ted 'Theodore' Logan' and their daughters, Thea Preston and Billie Logan, will be played by Samara Weaving and Brigette Lundy-Paine.
The flick's producer Scott Kroopf was full of praise of the pair and admitted their auditions felt like the first time they saw Keanu and Alex.
He said: ''When we saw Samara and Brigette together, it was like deja vu. It was exactly the way we felt when we first saw Keanu and Alex. We are so thrilled to have this funny and unique pair join the 'Bill and Ted' team!''
'Bill & Ted Face The Music' - which follows the two loveable slackers who travel through time - is scheduled for release in summer 2020 and sees Dean Parisot helming a script based on a screenplay by original writers Chris Matheson and Ed Solomon.
Steven Soderbergh is executive producing along with R. Scott Reid, John Ryan Jr., Scott Fischer and John Santilli.
Cast wise, William Sadler is set to return as Death.
The 69-year-old actor is back as the Grim Reaper in the upcoming sequel - which comes 28 years after the second instalment of the saga, 'Bill & Ted's Bogus Journey', which saw Death challenge Bill the duo in a game for their souls, which the pair ultimately win.
The film's official Twitter account previously confirmed the casting news in a tweet which read: ''For those who have been asking, @Wm_Sadler will totally be reprising his role! (sic)''
An official synopsis for the movie teased the appearance of a ''few music legends'' as the two friends set out to save ''life as we know it''.
It stated: ''Yet to fulfil their rock and roll destiny, the now middle-aged best friends set out on a new adventure, when a visitor from the future warns them that only their song can save life as we know it and bring harmony to the universe. Along the way, they will be helped by their families, old friends and a few music legends.''
