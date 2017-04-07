Jay Z has provided V Festival with 1,000 bottles of his new $850 a bottle Ace of Spades champagne for the backstage area.

The 47-year-old rapper and Roc Nation label owner will headline the music extravaganza at Weston Park in Chelmsford on August 19 and Hylands Park in Staffordshire on August 20, and it promises to be a boozy affair as the VIP guests will get a taste of his high end Armand de Brignac fizz.

Armand's Chief Executive Officer, Sebastien Besson recently said: Jay is a very strong businessman, certainly one that likes to understand what consumers want and here to build the business for the long term.

''He always has a few bottles on hand for a celebration, I know that for sure.''

Those wanting to purchase a bottle of the new edition of Armand plonk living in the US will be able to buy it from April 18.

Since the 'Encore' hitmaker - who has five-year-old daughter Blue Ivy with his wife Beyonce, who is expecting their twins - was involved with the brand they've released three different versions, A2, the A1 priced at $760.

The new one is only going to be made into 2,333 bottles for the general public, not including the 1,000 going to V Festival.