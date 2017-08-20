Jay-Z is to fly in on an ''£80 million'' helicopter for his V Festival performance on Sunday (20.08.17).

The 47-year-old rapper will top the bill on the Supervene stage at Hylands Park, Chelmsford, and will be arriving to the venue in style from the festival's sister site at Weston Park, Staffordshire, in the luxury chopper.

Speaking exclusively to BANG showbiz, a source said: ''Jay-Z is meant to fly in on an £80 million helicopter''.

However, it is unlikely that the '99 Problems' hitmaker will be accompanied by his wife Beyoncé and children Blue Ivy, five, and twins Sir and Rumi, who the 'Crazy in Love' singer gave birth to in June this year because his family were not present at Weston Park on Saturday (19.08.17).

During his headline set, Jay paid tribute to his late friend, Linkin Park frontman Chester Bennington.

He ended his performance with a rendition of his 2004 Linkin Park collaboration 'Numb/Encore' and he asked the crowd to ''make some noise'' so Chester could hear.

He said: ''Can I get some love for Chester tonight?'' before asking them to ''make some noise so he can hear you in heaven''.

Chester, 41, died by suicide in July at his home in Palos Verdes, California.

Meanwhile, it was recently claimed Jay and Beyonce are spending a staggering $600,000 on childcare for their twins.

After welcoming their babies into the world, the couple reportedly decided to fork out on six nannies, paying each $100,000 per year, to help look after their little bundles of joy.

A source said recently: ''The twins don't sleep at the same time, so she decided she needed three per child, working in eight hour shifts.''