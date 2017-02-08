The rappers have been trading insults in songs and interviews since the early 2000s, when Jay Z and Jones' best pal and Diplomats crew mate Cam'ron had a dispute over the running of Roc-A-Fella Records.

However, it seems they have now buried the hatchet as the We Fly High star signed a contract with Jay Z and his team at entertainment company Roc Nation on Tuesday (07Feb17). They will manage all aspects of his brand including music and fashion, according to TMZ.com.

Vic Medina from Roc Nation confirmed the news on Instagram on Tuesday by sharing a photograph of him signing Roc Nation contract papers. In the caption, he wrote, "It's a done deal... Jim Jones/Roc Nation. #rocnation #vamplife" while Jones posted a picture of him posing in front of a large Roc Nation logo and cryptically wrote, "caption this".

Jones teased fans with the possible news back in January (17) when he shared a video on Instagram of his visit to the Roc Nation offices.

“What if I told you I was in the Roc Nation office?" he said. "How would you feel about that? You think I was lying?” He stopped in front of the Roc Nation logo and added,“That’s clear enough for you? Talk to me. Let me know your sentiments."