Jay Z will reportedly serve bottles of his own Armand de Brignac Brut Gold Champagne at his and Beyonce's star-studded Oscars party.
The hip hop star and his wife Beyonce are set to host their exclusive post-Academy Awards bash for the second year in a row, and while most of the details are being kept under wraps, it's said there is a special menu planned.
A source has told the New York Post what the couple's chef of choice - Eleven Madison Park's Daniel Humm - will be laying out for guests at the bash on Sunday (24.02.19).
The insider said the chef will be serving ''caviar by the gallon to truffle quesadillas and late-night upscale chicken and waffles'', while the meals will be paired with magnums of Jay's own high class beverage.
The report follows claims that Jay and Beyonce have put a ban on social media to ensure there are no ''embarrassing snaps'' from the party.
A source close to the couple told The Sun newspaper: ''Beyonce and Jay have put a series of tough measures in place to ensure none of their guests upload any embarrassing snaps from the party.
''They want to keep the whole thing top secret, and have ordered celebrity guests to leave their own security teams at home so there is space form everybody else.''
The A-list couple toured together last year and they are ''closer than ever'' following that run.
An insider shared: ''It was a very special year for the whole family. Beyonce and Jay loved touring and connecting with their fans. They enjoyed bringing their whole family on tour. It was like a big adventure for everyone. They loved showing Blue around Europe, enjoyed solo date nights and family fun. Beyonce and Jay seem closer than ever. They are very grateful for another wonderful year together. They are definitely looking back at this year with huge smiles.''
