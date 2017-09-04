Jay Z serenaded Beyonce from the Made in America Festival stage on Sunday night (03.09.17) to mark her 36th birthday on Monday (04.09.17).
Jay Z serenaded Beyonce from the Made in America Festival stage on Sunday night (03.09.17).
The 47-year-old rapper got the huge crowd to join him in singing 'Happy Birthday' to his wife to mark her 36th birthday on Monday (04.09.17).
In a video from the event, Beyonce can be seen dancing along to the tune from a special box away from the crowd.
Meanwhile, Beyonce's mother Tina Lawson took to social media to pay tribute to the 'Crazy in Love' hitmaker.
She wrote: ''36 years ago God Chose me out of all the women in the world to be your mother! How blessed could i be ? Not because you are a super talented , smart business woman and one of the biggest superstars! Its because you are the kindest most generous , thoughtful , intuitive , loyal , humble , funny , grounded, grateful and loving human being. I am proud to be your mom ..Happy Birthday Baby! I love you with my whole heart (sic)''
And Jay Z previously revealed he delayed his tour until later in the year so he could spend quality time with his family without the pressures of being on the road.
He said: ''I booked the tour for October so I could have at least four months ... to just really bond and see their fingers and s**t like that. They'll be with me [on tour] anyway, but I'm just saying, like, [I needed] a space where I'm not doing nothing, I'm just focused on them. I'm not thinking about a show at night or anything like that. That's why the tour is so far away from the release of the album.''
