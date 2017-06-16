Jay Z has hailed former US President Barack Obama as the ''greatest rapper of all time''.

The 47-year-old hip-hop star is a long-time supporter of the 44th US President and has included him among his biggest career inspirations after being inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame.

In a long-winded Twitter post, Jay wrote: ''Thank you to all the people that have inspired me . Rakim KANE KRS chuck cube Jaz Em Andre Nas big PAC cole kendrick chance jayE ..wait,

''Lauryn Nicki lite latifah common ye drake and meek . Run caz LL chainz cam tip (both of them) thought pharaoh , face . De la . Ice T. Wait

''G Rap .Mel . Kurupt . Lox. X . Q. Ab lupe. Mos. Foxy. Boss . Ross. Quavo Future Travis too many f**k this. All you!T grizzley song best out. (sic)''

The 'Empire State of Mind' hitmaker named his wife Beyonce among his list of favourite rap artists, while he also denied being drunk as he tweeted.

He continued: ''S**t did I say redman ? Ghost and Rae . Wu tang I beat Genius in a rap battle I think ha . Busta (him too) Treach . Thug . B a rapper too!

''S**t ...Wayne , Juve BG Nipsey . Kim . Slaughterhouse (yes mouse too ha) Folarin MC eiht . Short . 40 . Mac dre this s**t hard .Never mind

''Somebody find that reply I just hit please . I'm new on this . Anyway salute to anybody who made a song to feed their family or just vent . (sic)''

Jay - who uses Twitter sparsely - subsequently mocked his own social media skills, before hailing the influence of the former US President.

He said: ''F**k ..50 cent big L sho ag nice and smooth Joe and pun . diggable butterfly esp...beanie young chris freeway SP okay for real this time .

''F**k haa. Naw for real .Pastor Jeezy my partner . Okay I'm done . I'm deleting this app in the morning . S**t is impossible to get right.

''I promise I'm not drunk . Lord Pusha . Carti (Magnolia incredible)ASAP Sean P , Mobb , cudi . Tyler , earl, Snoop!!( almost played myself)

''And the greatest rapper of all time OBAMA . Thank you 44 (sic)''