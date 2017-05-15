Jay Z's mother is ''very excited'' about welcoming her new grandchildren into the world when his wife Beyoncé gives birth.

The 47-year-old rapper is expecting twins with his wife - with whom he already has five-year-old daughter Blue Ivy - in the coming months, and his mother Gloria Carter can't wait to meet the new arrivals.

She told People magazine: ''I'm very excited about the new kids coming into the family.''

And she's not the only member of the family to be excited for the imminent birth, as Beyoncé's mother Tina Knowles recently said she ''can't wait'' to become a grandmother again.

She said: ''I'm so excited. I can't wait.''

And 63-year-old Tina - who is also mother to 30-year-old singer Solange Knowles - has also praised her eldest daughter for being an ''incredible parent''.

She added: ''[Beyoncé and Jay Z are] incredible parents. She's a really good mom. Really patient and kind.

''[My biggest lesson was] teaching them that what is on the inside counts more than what's on the outside. I see her passing it on, and it makes me really proud because that was my biggest lesson.''

Although 35-year-old Beyoncé - who announced her pregnancy in February - is due to give birth fairly soon, she isn't showing any signs of slowing down and her close pal and former Destiny's Child band mate Michelle Williams recently dubbed her as an ''inspiration'' for continuing to be ''fierce'' and work hard throughout her pregnancy.

Michelle said: ''You know what? She's holding it down for so many other women that are with child and showing them, okay, still be as fierce as you feel and as you can because some women do have a hard time and don't feel as great all the time.''