Jay Z's 'Made in America' festival will remain in Philadelphia.

The 'Empire State Of Mind' hitmaker is no doubt celebrating after it was decided that the annual festival could be held in city, just a few days after the city expressed concern that it took so long to set up and knock down the festival.

Mayor Jim Kenney said: ''We think it's a very important event for the city. We think it's important for our profile, for our tourism and we want to make it work.''

Whilst Desiree Perez, chief operating officer of Roc Nation, added: ''We are happy to announce the Made in America festival will continue at the heart of the Philadelphia, the Benjamin Franklin Parkway for many years to come.''

Earlier in the day, Kenney expressed his desire to keep the festival in ''the birthplace of our country'' and said he was ''optimistic that we can turn an unfortunate misunderstanding into a positive outcome and even stronger event''.

The city had previously said the festival - which takes place on Benjamin Franklin Parkway - should move to a new location in 2019 because of the time it took to get it ready and close it down.

Kenney said at the time: ''It was overload with the folks out there, because we had the NFL draft, we have the Fourth of July thing, we have Made in America and there are events out there - there's runs out there all the time - and those people just get a little fatigued. But we'll figure out how to address those problems.''