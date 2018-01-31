Jay-Z is planning to open his own fast food chain, under the name 'Hovino'.

The 48-year-old hip-hop mogul - who already has his own bar chain, The 40/40 Club - has applied to trademark the brand 'Hovino' with a view to open an eatery that will serve food and take-aways.

The application has been made under S. Carter Enterprises, through which the rapper runs various businesses under his real name Shawn Carter.

The documents, which were obtained by The Blast, show the trademark request is International, and covers ''Restaurant and café services; carry-out restaurant services; self-service restaurants; catering; serving food and drinks; take-out restaurant services; bar services, pubs; cocktail lounges; wine bars.''

It is not known what type of food Hovino will be serving up, but Jay-Z, 48, and his wife Beyonce - who have three children together - are known to enjoy vegetarian food.

The couple went vegan for a spell in 2013 and Beyonce, 36, later told the New York Times: ''The benefits of a plant-based diet need to be known. We should spend more time loving ourselves, which means taking better care of ourselves with good nutrition and making healthier food choices.''

Jay-Z opened his high-end sports bar and restaurant, The 40/40 Club, in Manhattan in 2003 and has since expanded the chain to Atlanta, Las Vegas and Brooklyn.

The '99 Problems' rapper's other business ventures outside of music and fashion include buying his own champagne company, Armand de Brignac, a stake in cognac brand D'Usse, and launching his own line of cigars.