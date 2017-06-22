Jay-Z thinks people are ''unstoppable'' when they work together.

The 47-year-old rapper - who recently welcomed twins with his wife Beyonce, and already has five-year-old daughter Blue Ivy with the star - has said that whilst he believes ''one voice'' speaking out is strong, it's nothing compared to the ''social justice'' that can happen if people come together.

He said: ''The power of one voice is strong, but when it comes to social justice, the power of our collective voices is unstoppable.''

The 'Run This Town' rapper then referenced Kalief Browder, who was abused in prison at the age of 16 and committed suicide at 22 after his struggle with post-traumatic stress disorder, for ''starting a discussion'' on the criminal justice system.

He continued: ''Some of us will do the important work locally at the micro level to awaken our neighbours. Some of us will work for progress regionally. And a few of us will be like Kalief Browder, a modern-day prophet whose death two years ago started a discussion that continues today about how poor, black juveniles are treated in the criminal justice system.''

Jay-Z insisted social justice has nothing to do with politics and is instead a ''human issue'', and urged people to ''look around'' at what's going on in their community and help in any way they can.

Writing in a column for The Hollywood Reporter magazine, Jay-Z said: ''But social justice isn't a political issue. It's a human issue. It's a story of empathy. When we are able to identify that we are all not perfect and have compassion for someone else, we can move forward as a society. Look around at what's happening in your town and your city right now. Think small, and you can do much bigger things.''