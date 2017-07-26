Jay-Z has been announced as a guest for BBC Radio 1's Live Lounge Month as part of the UK station's 50th birthday.

The '99 Problems' rapper - who recently made his comeback with studio album '4.44', his first in four years -will make his debut performing covers live on air on September 22, with the biggest names in music including Miley Cyrus, Harry Styles and Coldplay's Chris Martin also set to join host Clara Amfo throughout the month.

Clara said: ''This year's Live Lounge Month has me more excited for our listeners than ever. From L.A. back to our studios in the UK, there is 50 great years of Radio 1 to celebrate with all of the artists and I can't wait for it to kick off!''

Ben Cooper, Controller of Radio 1, 1Xtra and Asian Network added: ''I love Live Lounge Month - the world's biggest artists, in the world famous Radio 1 studio, playing the best music in the world.''

Other acts on the line-up include Foo Fighters who will kick off the celebrations on September 1.

Pink, Stormzy, 30 Seconds To Mars and Lorde are also on the bill.

The month of live music on the radio station will conclude with a surprise concert with a mystery guest yet to be announced.

The Radio 1 Live Lounges taking place this September are as follows:

1 September Foo Fighters (Live Lounge Special)

4 September Chris Martin of Coldplay

5 September The Script

6 September The xx

7 September 30 Seconds To Mars

8 September Pink (Live Lounge Special)

11 September The Killers

12 September London Grammar

13 September Harry Styles

14 September Stormzy

15 September Miley Cyrus (Live Lounge Special)

18 September Rita Ora

19 September Wolf Alice

20 September George Ezra

21 September Rag 'N' Bone Man

22 September Jay-Z (Live Lounge Special)

25 September Craig David

26 September Royal Blood

27 September Rudimental with James Arthur

28 September Lorde

29 September Concert with special guest