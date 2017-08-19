Jay-Z says Kanye West was ''crossing a line'' when he spoke badly of his wife Beyonce at his Sacramento gig last year.

The pair have feuded ever since the 'All Day' rapper stormed the stage at the 2009 MTV Video Music Awards while Taylor Swift was collecting her award to say he felt Beyonce deserved to win.

However, things got even more heated in November when Kanye - who has four-year-old daughter North and 20-monh-old son Saint with wife Kim Kardashian West - went on a long rant, in which he accused Beyonce of only turning up the VMAs because she was to win Video of the Year.

Addressing their spat, Jay-Z said: ''You got hurt, because this guy was talking about you on a stage.

''But what really hurt me, you can't bring my kid or my wife into it ... We've gotten past bigger issues, but you brought my family into it, now it's a problem with me.''

The '99 Problems' hitmaker - who has three-month-old twins Rumi and Sir Carter and five-year-old daughter Blue Ivy with Beyonce - says that he and his rival have had fall outs in the past, but none this big.

He added: ''You know it's a problem because me and him would have talked about it, resolved our issues.

''And he knows he crossed the line. He knows. And I know he knows. 'Cause we've never let this much space go between one of our disagreements and we've had many. That's part of who we are.''

In his bizarre outburst on stage at The Forum in Inglewood, California, Kanye fumed: ''Beyonce I was hurt, I went down for seven years on your behalf. I put my career, my life, my public well-standing at risk. This is a moment in the matrix.

''I heard you said you wouldn't perform unless you won Video of the Year over me and over 'Hotline Bling'.

''In my opinion, now don't go dissing Beyonce, she's great. Taylor Swift is great. We are all great people. But sometimes we be playing the politics too much and forget who we are - just to win.

''F**k winning, f**k looking cool, f**k being cool.

''At the risk of my own success. I've been sent here, at the risk of my own life, at the risk of my own career, to give ya'll the truth.

''Jay Z, call me. I know you got killas. Please don't send them at my head. Just call me - talk to me like a man.''