Jay-Z has hailed Coldplay's Chris Martin a ''modern day Shakespeare''.

The 31-year-old hip-hop star is close pals with the 'Everglow' hitmaker and his ex-wife Gwyneth Paltrow but he says that doesn't make him biased when it comes to the 40-year-old singer being one of the best frontmen and songwriters around.

Speaking to the Metro newspaper, Jay said: ''I have been in the industry long enough to know when I'm in the presence of a genius and Chris Martin is just that'', he opened up.

''In years to come, Britain will look back at him as a modern day Shakespeare. He is an incredible recording artist, an incredible songwriter, but where he really comes alive is performing live. If you get the chance to see Coldplay live, do it - you ain't gonna regret it.''

The pair previously teamed up on the song 'Beach Chair'from Jay's 2006 album 'Kingdom Come' and Jay's wife Beyonce featured Coldplay's track 'Hymn For The Weekend' from their latest album 'A Head Full of Dreams'.

Both Jay and Chris have been added to the line-up for BBC Radio 1's Live Lounge Month as part of the UK station's 50th birthday.

The '99 Problems' rapper - who recently made his comeback with studio album '4.44', his first in four years -will performing covers live on air on September 22, with the biggest names in music including Miley Cyrus and Harry Styles also set to join host Clara Amfo throughout the month.

Clara said: ''This year's Live Lounge Month has me more excited for our listeners than ever. From L.A. back to our studios in the UK, there is 50 great years of Radio 1 to celebrate with all of the artists and I can't wait for it to kick off!''