Jay-Z has reportedly changed his tour plans because of the arrival of his new twins.

The 47-year-old rap star's wife Beyonce gave birth earlier this month and their arrival has convinced Jay to delay the tour for his much-anticipated '4:44' album, which is slated for release on June 30.

A source said: ''There is a tour to follow. It was originally planned for summer but has been moved to fall because of the kids.''

Typically, an artist would tour with their new material within a month of releasing their album.

But Jay has instead decided to prioritise his family life, amid reports that the twins arrived prematurely.

A source told the New York Post's Page Six column: ''You usually tour within a month or so of the album.''

Beyonce and Jay - who also have a five-year-old daughter called Blue Ivy - have remained tight-lipped about the arrival of their twins.

But the 'Formation' hitmaker's father, Matthew Knowles, recently confirmed the arrival of her new children via social media.

Taking to Twitter, Mathew posted a picture of a birthday note which read: ''Happy Birthday to the twins! Love, Granddad.''

And he captioned the snap: ''They're here!#beyonce #twins #jayz #happybirthday (sic)''

Mathew also posted the same picture on his Instagram account, which featured the same caption.

Beyonce's mother Tina Knowles hasn't been able to contain her excitement either.

Speaking prior to the birth, Tina admitted: ''I'm so excited. I can't wait.''

The fashion designer also praised her daughter's parenting skills.

She said: ''[Beyoncé and Jay-Z are] incredible parents. She's a really good mom. Really patient and kind.

''[My biggest lesson was] teaching them that what is on the inside counts more than what's on the outside. I see her passing it on, and it makes me really proud because that was my biggest lesson.''