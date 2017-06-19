Jay Z has announced his new album '4.44' and and a film is to be released exclusively on TIDAL on June 30.
Jay Z has announced a new album and film called '4.44'.
The 'Encore' rapper's company TIDAL shared the details on Twitter posting a 30-second clip of a new song called 'ADNIS'.
The video features 'Moonlight' actor Mahershala Ali, 43, as a boxer using a punch bag, which is be being held by the trainer portrayed by Danny Glover, 70, and it also features actress Lupita Nyong'o.
A second image shared on the micro-blogging site revealed the release date of June 30.
Alongside the image, it reads:''@S_C_ x '4:44' album x 6/30 http://Sprint.TIDAL.com #TIDALXSprint (sic)''
The track appears to be a letter to the 47-year-old hip-hop legend's father filled with lyrics he's never brought up before.
He raps: ''Letter to my dad that I never wrote/Speeches I prepared that I never spoke/Words on a paper that I never read/Prose is never penned, they stayed in my head (sic)''
The movie is reportedly set to be released through TIDAL only via a partnership with Sprint.
It comes after billboards with '4:44' were spotted around New York City earlier this month.
Jay is set to perform at V Festival this August Bank Holiday Weekend in England and has several US festivals coming up.
They include Made In America in Philadelphia on September 2 and 3 and the Meadows Festival at Citi Field on September 15.
The '99 Problems' hitmaker's last studio album was 2013's 'Magna Carta Holy Grail'.
The album couldn't come at a more fitting time with Jay welcoming twins into the world over the weekend with his wife Beyonce Knowles, 35, whom he also has five-year-old daughter Blue Ivy with.
The 'Crazy in Love' singer's father Mathew Knowles confirmed the arrival of the power couple's newest additions to their brood on Sunday (18.06.17).
He posted a picture of a birthday note, which read: ''Happy Birthday to the twins! Love, Granddad. (sic)''
And he captioned the snap: ''They're here!#beyonce #twins #jayz #happybirthday (sic)''
Ono is to receive a credit for co-writing 'Imagine', 46 years after it was released.
Famous rocker Steve Earle has calls Noel Gallagher ''the most overrated songwriter ever'' and praised Damon Albarn.
Glastonbury organiser Emily Eavis says the headline acts, which this year include Ed Sheeran, Foo Fighters and Radiohead, help the iconic festival to...
Made in America Festival is an annual music event founded by rapper and businessman Jay-Z...
Somehow the people at Universal Pictures got it into their heads that easy-on-the-eyes, thin-on-talent Jessica...
In 2003, Brooklyn rapper Jay-Z (a.k.a. Shawn Carter) called it quits after an eight-year career....