Jay Z has announced a new album and film called '4.44'.

The 'Encore' rapper's company TIDAL shared the details on Twitter posting a 30-second clip of a new song called 'ADNIS'.

The video features 'Moonlight' actor Mahershala Ali, 43, as a boxer using a punch bag, which is be being held by the trainer portrayed by Danny Glover, 70, and it also features actress Lupita Nyong'o.

A second image shared on the micro-blogging site revealed the release date of June 30.

Alongside the image, it reads:''@S_C_ x '4:44' album x 6/30 http://Sprint.TIDAL.com #TIDALXSprint (sic)''

The track appears to be a letter to the 47-year-old hip-hop legend's father filled with lyrics he's never brought up before.

He raps: ''Letter to my dad that I never wrote/Speeches I prepared that I never spoke/Words on a paper that I never read/Prose is never penned, they stayed in my head (sic)''

The movie is reportedly set to be released through TIDAL only via a partnership with Sprint.

It comes after billboards with '4:44' were spotted around New York City earlier this month.

Jay is set to perform at V Festival this August Bank Holiday Weekend in England and has several US festivals coming up.

They include Made In America in Philadelphia on September 2 and 3 and the Meadows Festival at Citi Field on September 15.

The '99 Problems' hitmaker's last studio album was 2013's 'Magna Carta Holy Grail'.

The album couldn't come at a more fitting time with Jay welcoming twins into the world over the weekend with his wife Beyonce Knowles, 35, whom he also has five-year-old daughter Blue Ivy with.

The 'Crazy in Love' singer's father Mathew Knowles confirmed the arrival of the power couple's newest additions to their brood on Sunday (18.06.17).

He posted a picture of a birthday note, which read: ''Happy Birthday to the twins! Love, Granddad. (sic)''

And he captioned the snap: ''They're here!#beyonce #twins #jayz #happybirthday (sic)''