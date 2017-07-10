Jay-Z has announced a huge North American tour for 2017 in support of his new album '4.44'.

The 31-year-old rapper will start off the run of dates on October 27 at the Honda Center in Anaheim, California and will conclude with a show at The Forum in Los Angeles on December 21.

Live Nation are promoting the tour after the 'Holy Grail' hitmaker inked a 10-year, $200 million touring deal with them in May.

TIDAL members will be available to access a special presale from 10am EST. General tickets go on sale on Friday (14.07.17).

Meanwhile, it was recently revealed that the hip-hop star's five-year-old daughter Blue Ivy - whom he has with wife Beyonce - raps on a bonus track on '4.44'.

The '99 Problems' hitmaker's LP was made available to stream on TIDAL last week, but now it has been released more broadly, it has been revealed a bonus track on the record called 'Blue's Freestyle/ We Family' features rhymes from their little girl.

Though some of the tot's lyrics are hard to understand, they include ''boom shakalaka'' and ''never seen a ceiling in my whole life''.

While the track marks the first time Blue Ivy has shown off her rap skills, she has featured on a record before.

In 2012, Jay - whose real name is Shawn Carter - sampled her crying on a track called 'Glory', and she also featured on her mother Beyonce's single 'Blue'.

Jay's tour announcement comes a month after the birth of his and Beyonce's twins Rumi and Sir Carter.

Jay-Z's '4.44' tour dates for 2017 are as follows:

Friday, October 27 -- Anaheim, CA -- Honda Center

Saturday, October 28 -- Las Vegas, NV -- T-Mobile Arena

Wednesday, November 1 -- Fresno, CA -- Save Mart Center at Fresno State

Friday, November 3 -- Phoenix, AZ --Talking Stick Resort Arena

Sunday, November 5 -- Denver, CO -- Pepsi Center Arena

Tuesday, November 7 -- Dallas, TX -- American Airlines Center

Wednesday, November 8 -- Houston, TX -- Toyota Center

Thursday, November 9 -- New Orleans, LA -- Smoothie King Center

Saturday, November 11 -- Orlando, FL -- Amway Center

Sunday, November 12 -- Miami, FL -- American Airlines Arena

Tuesday, November 14 -- Atlanta, GA -- Philips Arena

Wednesday, November 15 -- Nashville, TN -- Bridgestone Arena

Thursday, November 16 -- Charlotte, NC -- Spectrum Center

Saturday, November 18 -- Detroit, MI -- Little Caesars Arena

Sunday, November 19 -- Cleveland, OH -- Quicken Loans Arena

Tuesday, November 21 -- Montreal, QC -- Bell Centre

Wednesday, November 22 -- Toronto, ON -- Air Canada Centre

Saturday, November 25 -- Boston, MA -- TD Garden

Sunday, November 26 -- Brooklyn, NY -- Barclays Center

Wednesday, November 29 -- Washington, DC -- Verizon Center

Saturday, December -- Uniondale, NY -- NYCB LIVE's Nassau Coliseum

Tuesday, December 5 -- Chicago, IL -- United Center

Wednesday, December 6 -- Lincoln, NE -- Pinnacle Bank Arena

Saturday, December 9 -- Edmonton, AB -- Rogers Place

Monday, December 11 -- Vancouver, BC -- Pepsi Live at Rogers Arena

Wednesday, December 13 -- Seattle, WA -- KeyArena

Thursday, December 14 -- Portland, OR -- Moda Center

Saturday, December -- Oakland, CA -- Oracle Arena

Sunday, December 17 -- Sacramento, CA -- Golden 1 Center

Tuesday, December 19 -- San Diego, CA -- Viejas Arena

Thursday, December 21 -- Los Angeles, CA -- The Forum