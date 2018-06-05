Jay-Z has unveiled the line-up for his seventh Made in America festival.

The 48-year-old music mogul has announced a line-up boasting the likes of Nicki Minaj, Post Malone, Janelle Monae, Meek Mill, Diplo, Miguel and Alessia Cara for the music extravaganza held at Benjamin Franklin Parkway in Philadelphia between September 1 and September 2.

Fans who are subscribed to the 'Holy Grail' hitmaker's streaming service TIDAL have access to an exclusive pre-sale for tickets.

Alongside a poster of the bill, a message on TIDAL's Instagram read: ''Announcing the line-up for this year's @miafest!

Make sure you can see all your favorite artists by ordering your TIDAL pre-sale tickets today at 2pm ET: TIDAL.com/MIA #TIDALxMIA (sic)''

The Made in America line-up announcement comes hot off the heels of Jay and his wife Beyonce teaming up with The Prince's Trust and Global Citizen to reward fans who carry out kind and charitable acts with free tickets to their 'On The Run II' stadium tour.

The superstar married couple kick-off their mammoth run of 48 shows at Cardiff's Principality Stadium in Wales on June 6.

Fans now have the chance to win a pair of tickets to a selection of UK and European dates by embracing the BeyGOOD/DoGood campaign.

The BeyGOOD/DoGood initiative was created in conjunction with The Prince's Trust and Global Citizen to encourage fans to engage in philanthropic activism and volunteerism with a focus on local communities which are part of the 'On The Run II' tour.

Both organisations will have an online volunteer sign-up which asks individuals to lend their time or their voices to help those less fortunate and once they have done their good deed they will enter a draw to win a pair of general tickets, and an auction for a chance to win a pair of VIP tickets to the 'OTR ll' tour in the UK and Europe in select locations.

The Prince's Trust, additionally, will have an option for online donations, which will help UK youth facing tremendous life crisis, including homelessness, unemployment and mental well-being issues.

Ivy McGregor - Director of Philanthropy (BeyGOOD) and Corporate Relations for Beyonce's management company Parkwood Entertainment - said: ''The united efforts of BeyGOOD/DoGood, along with our amazing partners The Prince's Trust and Global Citizen, are calling upon you to lift your voices, lend your hands and share your creativity as active and positive forces for doing good. Wherever you are and whatever skills, talents and resources you possess, are of value to others in your community, country and across the globe.''

Youth charity The Prince's Trust was founded by Britain's Prince Charles in 1976 to support young people and change their lives for the better. Beyonce partnered with The Prince's Trust in 2014 during her solo 'Mrs. Carter Show World Tour'.

Global Citizen was first launched in 2012 and is an international advocacy organisation working to end extreme poverty by 2030.

Fans can go to Beyonce.com/beygooddogood for more information.