Jay Z and Kanye West are reportedly poised to meet in a bid to end their feud.

The former collaborators fell out in 2016 with Kanye subsequently launching a lawsuit against Jay's Tidal streaming service, alleging that the company owed him $3.5 million in advances and bonuses -but the high-profile duo are now preparing to meet to discuss their dispute.

A source told TMZ: ''The Generals [Kanye and Jay] have to meet face-to-face. When that happens, the resolving the money dispute is a piece of cake.''

The insider claimed that the meeting could take place in the near future and that Kanye's Tidal dispute could actually prove to be easy to resolve.

Previously, it was reported that Jay is focused on his family's welfare rather than building bridges with Kanye.

The New York-born rap star has a five-year-old daughter called Blue Ivy and twins Sir and Rum, who were born in June, with his wife Beyonce.

And in July, an insider insisted that Jay isn't allowing Kanye's decision to quit his streaming service to distract him from his responsibilities as a parent.

A source explained at the time: ''Jay-Z has all his attention on being a father, being a husband, and watching the success of his new album flourish.

''All Kanye is to him right now is like dealing with a pesky fly that flies into your food. It's flying around and you just want to get away from it and enjoy your meal.''

Jay released his long-awaited '4:44' album at the end of June and he addresses their strained relationship on the track 'Kill Jay Z'.

But an insider insisted: ''Jay will avoid all nonsense that Kanye often brings, and will not listing to his whining. Jay has more important things to worry about.''