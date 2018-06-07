Jay Z and Beyonce have hinted they have renewed their wedding vows.

The couple - who tied the knot in April 2008 - kicked off their 'On The Run II Tour' at Cardiff's Principality Stadium on Wednesday night (06.06.18), and one of their background videos appeared to show the pair dressed in white for a wedding ceremony.

The pair sang 'Young Forever' while the clip, which doesn't seem to be from their 2008 nuptials, played out on stage.

Jay and Beyonce's three kids, daughter Blue, six, and 11-month-old twins Rumi and Sir were all present at the apparent wedding renewal, and after the footage a message flashed up on screen stating: ''This is real love''.

The video also featured footage of the 36-year-old singer holding their twins just moments after giving birth.

This comes after the couple celebrated their 10th wedding anniversary earlier this year by reserving the entire rooftop of the NoMad Hotel in Los Angeles.

Jay and Beyonce are said to have dined alfresco to see in the milestone.

The 48-year-old rapper previously admitted he wasn't sure he would be a good father because he didn't have a role model to look up to.

He said: ''[There were not] very many examples for us growing up of that.''

But everything fell into place following the birth of Blue.

He said: ''It's strange that way.''

Jay has also admitted he felt anger towards his father when he was growing up.

He previously explained: ''As a kid I had a bunch of anger towards him, but as I grew up I realised that the things he went through in life were very difficult.

''I'm not heartbroken at this point in my life. I wake up, I look around, I look at my kids, they're healthy...

''I feel grateful every day.''