Jay-Z's daughter raps on a bonus track on his new album.

The '99 Problems' hitmaker's '4:44' LP was made available to stream on Tidal last week, but now it has been released more broadly, it has been revealed a bonus track on the record called 'Blue's Freestyle/ We Family' features rhymes from five-year-old Blue Ivy.

Though some of the tot's lyrics are hard to understand, they include ''boom shakalaka'' and ''Never seen a ceiling in my whole life.''

While the track marks the first time Blue Ivy has shown off her rap skills, she has featured on a record before.

In 2012, Jay sampled her crying on a track called 'Glory', and she also featured on her mother Beyonce's single 'Blue'.

his isn't Blue Ivy's first foray into the music business. In fact, she regularly makes appearances on projects alongside parents JAY-Z and Beyoncé.

Jay-Z's title track from '4:44', features an apology from the star - who also has newborn twins believed to be named Rumi and Sir with his singer spouse - to his wife, and is believed to be a direct reference back to the claims she hinted to him being unfaithful with ''Becky with the good hair'' on her visual LP 'Lemonade'.

He rapped: ''If my children knew, I don't even know what I would do. If they ain't look at me the same, I would probably die with all the shame.

''You did what with who? What good is a ménage a trois when you have a soulmate, you risked that for Blue?

''I apologise, often womanise, took my child to be born, see through a woman's eyes.

''Took for these natural twins to believe in miracles. Took me too long for this song. I don't deserve you.''

And in the song 'Family Feud' - which features vocals from Beyoncé - he included the line: ''Yeah, I'll f**k up a good thing if you let me, let me alone Becky.''

In another track, the rapper - whose real name is Shawn Carter - made comment on the infamous Met Gala 2014 row which saw him attacked in a lift by sister-in-law Solange Knowles.

Referring to Halle Berry's unfaithful ex-husband Eric Benet, he rapped in 'Kill Jay Z': ''You egged Solange on, knowing all along all you had to say you was wrong.

''You almost went Eric Benet, let the baddest girl in the world get away.''