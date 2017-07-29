Beyoncé has ''started working out again'' since the birth of her twins.

The 35-year-old singer may have only welcomed twins Rumi and Sir Carter - whom she has with her husband Jay-Z - into the world six weeks ago, but the superstar is reportedly wasting no time getting her pre-baby body back as she is believed to have started taking classes at SoulCycle.

A source said: ''She is slowly starting to get back to her 'normal' life. Her babies are now six weeks old, and she started working out again.''

The 'Halo' hitmaker and her 47-year-old spouse - who also have five-year-old daughter Blue Ivy together - have reportedly started taking the classes together in an attempt to get them both back into shape.

The insider added to People magazine: ''They are motivating each other to stay in shape.''

Meanwhile, it was recently reported that the 'Formation' singer is ''full of energy and life'' around the new additions to her brood, and is relishing the demands of raising her three young children.

A source said: ''Beyonce is amazing, she is clocking hardly any sleep right now, but she's full of energy and life!

''Most new moms of twins struggle to even function at this stage, but Beyonce is thriving.

''I mean, obviously it helps that she and Jay-Z have nannies and a bunch of staff, but she's still really hands on and she's breastfeeding, which means she's hardly getting a break rest wise - but then, Beyonce has always functioned best on less sleep than most of us mere mortals!''

And the star is said to be grateful to the support network that surrounds her.

The source said: ''Beyonce is so thankful that she has staff around her to help out, and she's in awe of women who manage to raise twins on their own.

''Beyonce and Jay keep telling themselves that it will get easier, but in the meantime they're just embracing the craziness, and thanking God that they have each other to lean on.''