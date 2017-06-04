Beyoncé's daughter is set to watch the star give birth.

The 35-year-old pop megastar and her husband Jay Z are expecting twins in the coming weeks, and it has been reported the pair want their five-year-old daughter Blue Ivy to be in the room to witness the ''magical family moment'', so she doesn't ''feel left out''.

A source told the Daily Star Sunday newspaper: ''They're worried that their daughter might feel left out when the twins arrive, so they're trying to make sure she feels involved every step of the way.''

And the publication also reports the couple have even splashed out on a child's nurse's uniform for Blue Ivy designed by French label Givenchy, which is believed to be worth £900.

Meanwhile, the 'Halo' hitmaker's mother Tina Knowles previously said she ''can't wait'' for the arrival of her new grandchildren, who are due any day now.

She said: ''I'm so excited. I can't wait.''

And 63-year-old Tina - who is also mother to 30-year-old singer Solange Knowles - has also praised her eldest daughter for being an ''incredible parent''.

She added: ''[Beyoncé and Jay Z are] incredible parents. She's a really good mom. Really patient and kind.

''[My biggest lesson was] teaching them that what is on the inside counts more than what's on the outside. I see her passing it on, and it makes me really proud because that was my biggest lesson.''

Tina recently claimed she was in the dark about the gender of her daughter's unborn duo, but said she was ''so excited'' for their birth.

She said when asked about the gender of her grandchildren: ''I would be happy with whatever God gives me. It's the biggest blessing. I'm so excited!''

It's not just her mother who's been heaping the praise on the pregnant star, as her close pal and former Destiny's Child band mate Michelle Williams gushed about how the 'Formation' singer was ''holding it down'' for pregnant women everywhere.

She said: ''You know what? She's holding it down for so many other women that are with child and showing them, okay, still be as fierce as you feel and as you can because some women do have a hard time and don't feel as great all the time.''