Beyoncé's father has confirmed the arrival of her twins.

The 35-year-old singer and her husband Jay Z - who already have five-year-old daughter Blue Ivy together - were believed to have welcomed the two newest additions to their brood after reports of the birth surfaced in the early hours of Sunday (18.06.17) morning, and now the star's father Mathew Knowles has confirmed the happy news.

Taking to Twitter, Mathew posted a picture of a birthday note which read: ''Happy Birthday to the twins! Love, Granddad.''

And he captioned the snap: ''They're here!#Beyonce #twins #jayz #happybirthday (sic)''

Mathew also posted the same picture on his Instagram account, which featured the same caption.

Meanwhile, all other details on the birth have yet to be announced.

The power couple - who got married in 2008 - announced they were adding to their brood in February when the 'Formation' hitmaker posted a photograph of her burgeoning baby bump on her social networking sites.

She wrote at the time: ''We would like to share our love and happiness. We have been blessed two times over. We are incredibly grateful that our family will be growing by two, and we thank you for your well wishes. - The Carters. (sic)''

The pair have remained relatively silent throughout the pregnancy but Beyonce's mother Tina Knowles hasn't been able to contain her excitement.

She said recently: ''I'm so excited. I can't wait.''

And 63-year-old Tina - who is also mother to 30-year-old singer Solange Knowles - has also praised her eldest daughter for being an ''incredible parent''.

She said: ''[Beyoncé and Jay Z are] incredible parents. She's a really good mom. Really patient and kind. [My biggest lesson was] teaching them that what is on the inside counts more than what's on the outside. I see her passing it on, and it makes me really proud because that was my biggest lesson.''