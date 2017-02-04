Beyoncé's Coachella performance will go ahead.

The 35-year-old star is set to headline the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival on Saturday April 15 and Saturday April 22, and although she recently announced she is expecting twins, sources insist she will not cancel the shows.

A source told TMZ that Beyoncé has already lined up two other artists to join her on stage and made travel arrangements for herself and the guest stars.

The website reports that Beyoncé will most likely be in her third trimester by the time she performs at Coachella.

Beyoncé is no stranger to the music festival, having made surprise appearances in 2010 to join her husband Jay Z on stage and once again in 2014, where she took to the stage alongside her sister Solange Knowles.

The 'Lemonade' hitmaker announced her pregnancy on Instagram, with a picture of herself showing off her baby bump.

She wrote: ''We would like to share our love and happiness. We have been blessed two times over. We are incredibly grateful that our family will be growing by two, and we thank you for your well wishes. - The Carters (sic).''

And Beyoncé's father Matthew Knowles has insisted that his daughter will also perform at the Grammys this month.

Mathew, who teaches entertainment industry courses at Texas Southern University, explained on 'The Insider': ''I was shocked. Let me tell you what happened. I got a first text, and I was like, 'Why is this person saying congratulations?' Then I get a second text from one of my students at Texas Southern, and I was like, 'What are you talking about?' He was like, 'Go to the web.' I didn't know myself.''

However, once he heard the news, Mathew - who used to be Beyoncé's manager - quickly called his daughter and they had a ''wonderful'' chat.

He said: ''I was like 'B,' [and] she said, 'Hi, Dad.' I was like, 'You're OK?' Because she sounded a little tired because she's working on the Grammy performance.

''We just had a wonderful daughter-dad conversation. [But] I'm not gonna tell you all of that...

''Beyoncé and I had a great conversation. I'm looking forward to seeing her soon and I told her, 'Look, slow down a little bit. You need to slow down a little bit.' ''