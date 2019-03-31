Jay Ellis has praised his ''mentor'' Tom Cruise.

The 37-year-old actor will appear opposite the screen legend in long-awaited sequel 'Top Gun: Maverick' and he feels the 56-year-old star has done everything possible to make sure the movie will ''exceed everyone's expectations''.

He told 'Entertainment Tonight': ''It's going to be an amazing movie

''Tom is that dude...Tom is literally going to make sure that we go there, and that this exceeds everyone's expectations. We've been filming for about six months now, and we've got a few more to go. It's been an amazing ride.

''Tom's been a mentor, Joseph Kosinski, our director's, been amazing, Jerry Bruckheimer's been amazing, the whole cast.''

And the 'Insecure' star promised the movie will ''blow people's minds''.

He added: ''I'm going to tell you right now, we are literally going to blow people's minds.''

Meanwhile, Val Kilmer recently promised the sequel will be a ''great film'' and he had had a wonderful time shooting with his old friend.

He said: ''It will be a great film, I promise.

''This time around had me laughing with Tom like a high schooler. He's so funny. I hope he's saved the world enough to take a decade and re-establish himself as a great comedian as he has it in him.

''And [producer] Jerry Bruckheimer is exactly the same as 30 years ago when I met him. So humble and attentive and focused and excited just to be on a set.''

'Top Gun: Maverick' is set 34 years after the original hit the big screen and will focus on modern drone warfare and explore the end of the dogfighting era.

Tom and Val are back as their characters from the original, Maverick and Iceman, while Miles Teller is to play the son of Goose - Maverick's wingman who was played by Anthony Edwards in the original movie.