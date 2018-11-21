Jay Chou has joined the cast of 'xXx 4'.

The 39-year-old actor-and-singer - who played Kato in 2011 film 'The Green Hornet' - will appear alongside Vin Diesel in the action sequel, which is being directed by D.J. Caruso.

Chinese actress Zoe Zhang is also part of the cast which sees Diesel return as special agent Xander Cage

It also hoped that Chou could provide music for the film's soundtrack as he previously contributed songs to 'The Green Hornet', 'Kung Fu Panda 3' and 'Now You See Me 2'.

It is Diesel's third outing as Cage as he did not appear in the second movie 'xXx: State of the Union' and was replaced by Ice Cube as lead character Darius Stone.

Diesel has a slew of films coming out, he voices a character in new Disney animation 'Ralph Breaks the Internet', stars in 'Bloodshot' and also reprises his role as Groot in the sequel to Avengers: Infinity War'.

The 51-year-old star plays titular super soldier Bloodshot in the Sony Pictures adaptation of the Valiant comic book series.

He has been reunited with 'Fast and the Furious' producer Neal H. Moritz on the project which is due to hit cinema screens in February 2020.