Jay Aston is expected to be discharged from hospital this weekend.

The Fizz singer underwent a seven-hour operation on her tongue last week after she was diagnosed with mouth cancer and, although there was a chance she wouldn't be able to talk ever again, her husband David Colquhoun haas revealed that she's ''really picked up'', she's walking and talking and is expected to go home this week.

Taking to his Facebook account, he wrote: ''Let me tell you about Jay Aston

''Well she's really picked up over the last three days... She's up and walking about

''All tubes except feed tube are gone and she can speak again.... Amazing recovery and with a bit of luck she will be at home by the weekend. She is overwhelmed with the support as am I ... thank you xxxx (sic).''

The 'Making Your Mind Up' hitmaker revealed that she had been diagnosed with mouth cancer a few weeks ago and insisted at the time that she would do anything to prolong her life because she has a young daughter to think about.

The 57-year-old singer said: ''I think if they take more of my tongue away the chances of me singing, even talking, will be very slim. I have a young daughter, I want to see her grow up, I want to see her get married and see her grandchildren.''

And, although her road to recovery looks set to be a long and windy one for the time being, Jay has admitted the thought of rejoining The Fizz - previously known as Bucks Fizz - is ''keeping her going'' at the moment.

She explained: ''After they told me, I got on the train and bawled my eyes out. Everyone was looking at me. I called my husband, and then Cheryl [her band mate]. The thought of rejoining the band is keeping me going. Being on stage with them is my happy place. Whatever you go through, it doesn't matter when you are on stage.''