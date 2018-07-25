Jay Aston is ''doing brilliantly'' following her recent surgery to remove a cancerous lump in her mouth.

The Fizz singer underwent a gruelling seven-hour operation on her tongue two weeks after she was diagnosed with mouth cancer and, although it's still early days, she's making positive progress and reunited with her band mates Cheryl Baker and Mike Nolan on Tuesday (24.07.18).

Taking to her Twitter account, Cheryl uploaded a photograph of the three of them and captioned it: ''Back together with ⁦@JayAstonC⁩ again! She is obviously not well enough to work yet, but she is doing brilliantly. #TopBird #mouthcancersucks ⁦@TheFizzCMJ⁩ (sic).''

The 'Making Your Mind Up' hitmaker revealed that she had been diagnosed with mouth cancer a few weeks ago and insisted at the time that she would do anything to prolong her life because she has a young daughter to think about.

The 57-year-old singer said: ''I think if they take more of my tongue away the chances of me singing, even talking, will be very slim. I have a young daughter, I want to see her grow up, I want to see her get married and see her grandchildren.''

And, although her road to recovery looks set to be a long and windy one for the time being, Jay has admitted the thought of rejoining The Fizz - previously known as Bucks Fizz - is ''keeping her going''.

She explained: ''After they told me, I got on the train and bawled my eyes out. Everyone was looking at me. I called my husband, and then Cheryl [her band mate]. The thought of rejoining the band is keeping me going. Being on stage with them is my happy place. Whatever you go through, it doesn't matter when you are on stage.''