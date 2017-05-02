Award-winning actor Javier Bardem had to think twice before entering into a relationship with Penelope Cruz.
Javier Bardem thought twice about dating Penelope Cruz because she's so fiery.
The 48-year-old actor - who starred alongside Penelope in the Woody Allen-directed 'Vicky Cristina Barcelona' in 2008 - has admitted his wife boasts the same feistiness as her on-screen character Maria Elena and that led Javier to question whether the Spanish beauty was right for him.
Javier shared: ''Oh, boy. She has that feistiness. There are those scenes where we are arguing, she's throwing plates and so on.
''I had to wonder, 'Do I really want this?' She has what I call the loving blood. Passion for everything.''
But Javier concluded that Penelope's passionate personality is what makes her both beautiful and sexy.
He told GQ magazine: ''That's what I find attractive. There is beauty and there is being sexy. Penelope has both.''
Penelope, 43, won an Academy Award for playing Javier's emotionally unstable love interest in the movie, which also starred Scarlett Johansson and Rebecca Hall.
The couple - who have a son and a daughter together - tied the knot two years later, but have since made a conscious decision to keep their relationship low profile.
Meanwhile, despite Javier's love of his wife's fiery temperament, the actor has admitted to hating on-screen violence.
The 'Skyfall' star has played a string of dark characters during his award-winning career, but tries to shy away from violence after being involved in a fight during his youth.
He explained: ''From that moment on, I couldn't stand violence. I still can't even watch it. I can't bear it.''
Javier admitted his attitude was especially problematic during filming for the Coen brothers-directed crime movie 'No Country for Old Men'.
The Spaniard said: ''So if I hate violence so much why did I do 'No Country For Old Men', right? I know, I know.
''But you should have seen me off camera, playing Anton on that movie ... when the camera stopped rolling I would beg the Coen brothers 'please take that gun out of my face guys, please...'.
''Man, they would be laughing their asses off. I love them, they're geniuses. But it was tough.''
The Stooges frontman Iggy Pop awarded France's 'highest honor'.
Guns N' Roses have grossed $230m from their 'Not In This Lifetime' tour so far.
Ford attributes his career success to films that pass 'from generation to generation'.
It seems Captain Jack Sparrow has been sailing the seas as a pirate for many,...
Forget Davy Jones' Locker and the Fountain of Youth, Captain Jack Sparrow is on an...
Jack Sparrow finds himself in constant trouble with the law; not only is his name...
While Sean Penn lends this thriller some political subtext, the fact remains that it's actually...
Jacq Vaucan (Antonio Banderas) is working as an insurance agent for ROC Robotics Corporation in...
This film proves that all the right ingredients don't necessarily make a movie work. Even...
'The Counsellor' tells the story of a naive lawyer who holds the belief that dabbling...
Neil is the subject of a cautionary tale about the dangers of falling in love....
Frankly, a bad Terrence Malick film is better than 90 percent of movies released in...
Things get very personal for 007 in this high-quality thriller, which keeps us gripped even...
While this gentle drama about a man trying to prepare his family for his own...