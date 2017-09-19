Javier Bardem says Jennifer Lawrence and Darren Aronofsky shared similar qualities on the set of 'mother!'.

The 48-year-old actor thinks his co-star and the physiological thriller's director are a perfect match and didn't let their romance get in the way of their work.

In an interview with The New York Times newspaper, Javier said: ''Creatively speaking, both are very willing to go as deep as is necessary without being contaminated by it.

''To create means to go from a place of neutrality to a place of imagination, where you build up something that didn't exist, and then go back to neutrality.

''Both are able to do that, which makes the experience much more pleasant.''

The 27-year-old beauty and the 48-year-old hunk haven't commented on their relationship, but have been full of praise of one another's authenticity on set.

Jennifer - who previously dated British actor Nicholas Hoult - said: ''What I've always loved about Darren is, he's unapologetic and he's bold.''

Darren added: ''It's always fun to be in a room with Jen. She's hilarious and real and truthful.''

The Academy Award-winning actress and the acclaimed filmmaker have been dating since 2016 and their relationship has become stronger and more meaningful over time.

A source previously explained: ''Things are getting serious with them. They are so in love with each other.''

The pair both love to laugh and their shared sense of humour is said to be the foundation of their relationship.

The insider added: ''Jennifer always cracks jokes and Darren just gets her humour. They laugh all the time!''

Jennifer is now taking a two-year break from acting, and previously revealed she would be prepared to sacrifice her career for the sake of love.

Asked if she'd ever give up her professional ambitions in the pursuit of happiness with a man, she explained: ''I guess it depends on the love. Is that really mean? Does that sound super callous [to say] it depends on the love?

''I mean if you were facing getting a really good job and the love that you're with is kinda like 'maybe it's momentary' then like choose the job.

''But if you're like 'this is love for the rest of my life' then, screw the job!''