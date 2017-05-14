Actor Javier Bardem is a dab hand at looking after his children when his wife Penelope Cruz is away working.
Javier Bardem is ''Mrs. Doubtfire'' when Penelope Cruz is working.
The 'Pirates of the Caribbean: Salazar's Revenge' actor is thankful his profession allows him to take long breaks and care for his children Leo, six, and Luna, three, while his spouse is busy filming, comparing the situation to the late Robin Williams' famous nanny character.
He said: ''Penelope is shooting here [in London] so I am more into the Mrs Doubtfire role - kids, chaos, you know.
''It's one of the things this job allows for, long periods of intense work and long periods of intense time off.
''We just did 'Escobar', had three months in Colombia together. The dream.''
The 48-year-old actor has always grown up with a strong sense of family because his own upbringing with a single mother in Madrid was so tight-knit.
He told GQ magazine: ''I grew up in a very small family.
''My parents separated when I was small, but we were so close - my mother, my brother and my sister. We were like a gang of wolves.
''We would attack anyone we felt was a threat.
''My mother was a single parent. She was an actress. She had to make money where she could.
''In the morning she would do television then theatre in the evening and cabaret at night, coming home to sleep for two hours before going back to work.
''As a kid I was left to my own devices. My father was absent.
''I had no dominant male figure to look up to. This isn't a complaint, just a fact. It meant I had to test myself.
''I had to figure out my own boundaries. It meant I made mistakes.''
But the 'No Country For Old Men' star didn't have a good time at school as he found it too strict.
He explained: ''I didn't enjoy it. The discipline was too much, they had the cane and they used it.
''When you are a kid, you need to want to learn, when you are forced to eat words and regurgitate numbers you don't learn, you go the other way.
''I felt that. I felt I needed to express myself.
''I was frustrated. I was wild. I needed to fill my own space as I didn't fit the space they gave me.''
The series is one of Netflix's most successful.
The 'Pirates of the Caribbean' star loves his onscreen persona.
Drake has teased he is working on new music with recent Instagram post.
It seems Captain Jack Sparrow has been sailing the seas as a pirate for many,...
Forget Davy Jones' Locker and the Fountain of Youth, Captain Jack Sparrow is on an...
Jack Sparrow finds himself in constant trouble with the law; not only is his name...
While Sean Penn lends this thriller some political subtext, the fact remains that it's actually...
Jacq Vaucan (Antonio Banderas) is working as an insurance agent for ROC Robotics Corporation in...
This film proves that all the right ingredients don't necessarily make a movie work. Even...
'The Counsellor' tells the story of a naive lawyer who holds the belief that dabbling...
Neil is the subject of a cautionary tale about the dangers of falling in love....
Frankly, a bad Terrence Malick film is better than 90 percent of movies released in...
Things get very personal for 007 in this high-quality thriller, which keeps us gripped even...
While this gentle drama about a man trying to prepare his family for his own...