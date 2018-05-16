Javier Bardem is helping to save the ocean and met with Sea2see, who are upcycling the ocean plastic waste in Puerto de Blanes in Spain.
Javier Bardem is helping to save the ocean.
The 'Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales' star met with Chivas Venture alumnus Sea2see and local fishermen to discover the work they are doing to reduce waste in the ocean and upcycles the ocean plastic waste. The waste is collected by fishermen at Puerto de Blanes in Spain.
Javier Bardem, Chivas Regal ambassador, said: ''I first heard about Sea2see last year at the Chivas Venture Global Final when they represented Spain in the $1m competition - it's such a simple business model that on average is clearing an incredible one tonne of plastic waste from the ocean every day. So not only are they helping to protect our oceans, but Francois and his team are creating something beautiful out of trash. It's pretty inspiring.
''Social and environmental issues often seem too big to tackle, but the Chivas Venture has shown me that through passion and generosity, we can help change the world for the better. Witnessing first-hand the scale of plastic waste in the ocean has made it even more real for me - we're all so hooked on plastic, but we can all make small changes to our lifestyle that could make a really big difference.''
Chivas Venture is a competition that is run by Chivas Regal and gives away $1 million to social startups around the globe. Chivas also have a number of initiatives to protect the sea including its '#BarStraws' campaign, where it is calling for establishment to stop using single-use plastic straws and stirrers.
Corgan took to Instagram to confirm rumours of new Pumpkins material, saying the first songs could arrive as early as May.
Darren Aronofsky doesn't make fluffy movies, and has only had one genuine misfire (2014's Noah)....
A young woman (Jennifer Lawrence) and her older husband (Javier Bardem) have the most perfect...
Subtitled Salazar's Revenge in the UK, this fifth film in the long-running series never quite...
It seems Captain Jack Sparrow has been sailing the seas as a pirate for many,...
Forget Davy Jones' Locker and the Fountain of Youth, Captain Jack Sparrow is on an...
Jack Sparrow finds himself in constant trouble with the law; not only is his name...
While Sean Penn lends this thriller some political subtext, the fact remains that it's actually...
Jacq Vaucan (Antonio Banderas) is working as an insurance agent for ROC Robotics Corporation in...
This film proves that all the right ingredients don't necessarily make a movie work. Even...
'The Counsellor' tells the story of a naive lawyer who holds the belief that dabbling...
Neil is the subject of a cautionary tale about the dangers of falling in love....