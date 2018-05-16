Javier Bardem is helping to save the ocean.

The 'Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales' star met with Chivas Venture alumnus Sea2see and local fishermen to discover the work they are doing to reduce waste in the ocean and upcycles the ocean plastic waste. The waste is collected by fishermen at Puerto de Blanes in Spain.

Javier Bardem, Chivas Regal ambassador, said: ''I first heard about Sea2see last year at the Chivas Venture Global Final when they represented Spain in the $1m competition - it's such a simple business model that on average is clearing an incredible one tonne of plastic waste from the ocean every day. So not only are they helping to protect our oceans, but Francois and his team are creating something beautiful out of trash. It's pretty inspiring.

''Social and environmental issues often seem too big to tackle, but the Chivas Venture has shown me that through passion and generosity, we can help change the world for the better. Witnessing first-hand the scale of plastic waste in the ocean has made it even more real for me - we're all so hooked on plastic, but we can all make small changes to our lifestyle that could make a really big difference.''

Chivas Venture is a competition that is run by Chivas Regal and gives away $1 million to social startups around the globe. Chivas also have a number of initiatives to protect the sea including its '#BarStraws' campaign, where it is calling for establishment to stop using single-use plastic straws and stirrers.