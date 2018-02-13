Jason Wu has quit Hugo Boss after five years.

The 35-year-old fashion designer has been Art Director of the German luxury label since 2013, but has decided to step down from the job to focus on his own titular label, which he started in 2007.

Speaking to WWD.com about his departure from the famous fashion house, Wu said: ''I feel like by today's standards [five years] is a very long time, which I'm very, very proud of.

''It's public knowledge that about a year and a half ago there was a management change at Hugo Boss.

''I've really stayed on to help the brand with the transition of its next stage.

''It's going on to the next generation and iteration of Hugo Boss.

''We just shot the autumn/winter 2018 campaign in January in New York. I'm happy to have helped the brand get more notoriety in terms of womenswear.''

Wu says he is proud of getting to do ''a lot'' during his time in the business and that he looks up to Chanel and Fendi boss Karl Lagerfield.

He continued: ''I've worn many different hats in the past 10 years and throughout my whole career. I am never really the complaining kind.

''I love doing a lot of things. One of my biggest idols is Karl Lagerfeld. I think to be able to do a lot is fortunate. I'm really happy to have done a lot.''

Hug Boss' Chief Brand Office Ingo Wilts has spoken about Wu's final ''Gallery'' collection showcase today (13.02.18), which was held in Cedar Lake.

He commented: ''I feel certain that he will approach all his future projects with the same compelling passion and zest that he brought to Hugo Boss - and for which we are highly indebted to him at that time.''